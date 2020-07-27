Rapid City one of seven cities to get federal task force to help solve missing Indigenous people cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City is one of seven cities set to house a federal task force focused on solving cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

President Donald Trump created the task force to “reduce the staggering number of violent crimes committed against American Indians and Alaska Natives and close out hundreds of cold cases,” Secretary David Bernhardt said in a news release from the Department of Interior.

There are more than 1,400 unsolved cases, the release says.

“Cold cases in Indian Country will be addressed with determination and the understanding that the victims in these cases will be accorded some measure of dignity and compassion — not only for them, but for their survivors,” said Tara Sweeney, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs.

Trump created the Operation Lady Justice Task Force in a November 2019 executive order. It will be co-chaired by Bernhardt and Attorney General William Barr and is a way for “top federal officials to engage, coordinate and work with tribal governments on developing strategies to address the crisis.”