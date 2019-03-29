A leather dinosaur sculpture was on the loose in Rapid City before police arrested two suspects and accused them of stealing it from a hotel.
Randi Steele and Michael Sharpfish, both of Rapid City, are accused of stealing a "leather dinosaur statue" worth more than $1,000 but less than $2,500 from the Grand Gateway Hotel on North LaCrosse Street, according to court records. They allegedly pulled off the heist around 3 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2018.
The pair have not yet entered pleas after being indicted earlier this year on charges of aiding and abetting grand theft, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
A 5-foot tall T-Rex with red eyes, bright white fangs and detailed, dark brown leather scales remains ferociously posed at the pool room behind the lobby of the hotel. It appears a smaller, baby T-Rex was stolen and remains in police evidence.
"Mama Jurassic is looking for her baby," the Grand Gateway Hotel wrote on its Facebook page in October. The hotel said anyone with information about where "Baby Jurassic' may be should get in touch.
Hotel staff did not want to comment about the incident on record.