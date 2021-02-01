Rapid City, Pine Ridge reservation hit with racist graffiti

Native Americans were targeted with racist graffiti in Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Reservation over the weekend.

Someone used red paint to write “Go back to your reservation” over a window and wall at the intersection of Art Alley and 7th Street in Rapid City, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

“That sort of stuff doesn't belong in our city,” he said.

Two police officers and a Parks and Recreation worker were sent to clean up the graffiti after it was reported Monday morning, Medina said. He said there are no surveillance cameras in that area.

Earlier in the weekend, someone used black paint to write racist and anti-Joe Biden messages on two signs welcoming people to the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The messages have swastikas and say F*** Biden. One of the messages spells the expletive with “KKK” at the end.

One of the messages was written on a sign welcoming people to “The Land of Red Cloud, Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Home of the Oglala Sioux Indian Tribe.”

The other sign says “Welcome to the Oglala Lakota Nation” and has photographs of a powwow dancer, Badlands formations and the Oglala Sioux flag.