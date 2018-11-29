Rapid City police are asking the public to help identify the man suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint last week.
A news release from the Rapid City Police Department says the robbery was a little before 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at 3343 Haines Ave., which is Don's Valley Express gas station and convenience store in northwestern Rapid.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, a man wearing a mask over his face and pointing a handgun toward the store's counter.
According to police, witnesses of the robbery told police that a man entered the store brandishing a black revolver-style pistol and demanded money and cigarettes while pointing the pistol at employees.
The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and items. He was last seen heading southwest from the store before getting into a blue or gray hatchback-style vehicle.
Police said witnesses described the man as a heavyset Native American, about 6 feet tall with short black hair.