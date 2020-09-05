Rapid City police chief shares plans, responds to community demands

Hedrick said the department recently received a $375,000 grant from the Department of Justice that will be used to create a Coordinated Youth Outreach Unit.

He said the department will use the money to connect youth and their families to social workers and other experts to make sure they’re receiving resources to address the root causes of the kid’s behavior.

“When the crime occurs or when even a status offense — like a runaway — occurs, we're the ones that are called,” Hedrick said. The program will let us “call in experts to help us mitigate it before it becomes a bigger problem.”

“We’re trying to find outside-of-the-normal solutions and we're trying to bring in experts to help us because these issues that we're facing are bigger than the police,” he said.

Hedrick also wants to expand the department’s youth outreach programs.

He said officers began playing basketball with kids during Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City and the casual activity morphed into the Rapid City Police Activities League, a community-run nonprofit.

Hedrick said he wants to add more sports — and ones that are safer for coronavirus — to the program, such as lacrosse, skateboarding and spikeball.