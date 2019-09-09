A Rapid City police dog bit and injured a bystander Saturday evening while trying to arrest the man who fell through roof of a casino last week.
The Rapid City Police Department "is reviewing the facts surrounding the incident to ensure it doesn’t happen again," the department said in a news release.
The department is also paying for the man's medical care after he was taken to the hospital, said Lt. Mark Eisenbraun.
Police learned over the weekend that the man arrested for disorderly conduct after he fell through the casino roof Sept. 4 while trying to escape the police had given a fake name and identification card, according to the news release.
The man, who was released on bond soon after his arrest, was identified as 32-year-old Travis Sipes of Rapid City and had an arrest warrant issued Sept. 4 after failing to return from furlough from another charge.
Sipes ran away on foot when officers found him around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of East St. Patrick Street, the news release says. After Snipes fled, Eisenbraun said, officers knocked on doors and spoke to people in the area to tell them to stay inside since a police dog was going to use Sipes' scent to track him down.
The dog began following the scent but ended up biting the wrong man in the leg before an officer commanded him to let go, Eisenbraun said.
Sipes was soon found hiding in a shed on the 300 block of the street. He was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree escape, the release says. The dog, who's been with the department for two or three years, is still working while officers investigate the incident.
Eisenbraun said police dogs have bitten the wrong person before, but he's not sure when it last happened.