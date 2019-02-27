Rapid City Police are investigating a second homicide within 24 hours.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, someone inside a home on the 300 block of East Adams Street reported finding an unconscious man in the backyard, Don Hedrick, assistant police chief, said at the scene. Once medics arrived, they found the roughly 20-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police believe the man lives at the house where he was found and are waiting to notify his family before publicly identifying him.
After installing crime scene tape around the home Wednesday, police officers and detectives knocked on neighbors' doors to interview possible witnesses. The crime scene tape extended into the backyard, where an ambulance sat.
It's the second day in a row there has been a fatal shooting on Rapid City's northeast side. Seventeen-year-old Emmanuel Hinton was shot around 8 p.m. Tuesday in an alley in the 700 block of Blaine Avenue. He later at Regional Health Rapid City Hospital.
Andre Martinez and Cole Waters, both 19-year-olds from Rapid City, were arrested Wednesday morning and have homicide and robbery-related charges pending against them related to Hinton's death.
The two homicides occurred within a 5-block radius of one another. Despite the proximity, Hedrick said there is no indication the two homicides are connected.
"There's nothing to indicate a connection of any kind," Hedrick said. "One homicide is too many let alone two," he said. "This is a tragedy for our community."
The Wednesday shooting was also the third homicide on the 300 block of East Adams Street three years in a row.
In January 2018, Nathaniel Ten Fingers was beaten to death by his friend Joseph Dowty, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter. In January 2017, Juan Legarda Jr. was stabbed to death with a bayonet. Joseph Rich pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sent to prison for 10 years.