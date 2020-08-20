Rapid City Police investigating fatal shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the circumstances of a fatal Wednesday evening shooting.

Brandon Wounded Arrow, a 22-year-old from Rapid City, died at the hospital.

Police need to determine if someone else shot Wounded Arrow or he shot himself, and whether the shooting was purposeful or accidental, said spokesman Brendyn Medina. Officers have interviewed witnesses and now need to compare their statements with each other and with pending autopsy and forensic results.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday from a home on the 1100 block of Wambli Court, according to a news release from the department.

While on their way to the scene, police learned people were driving Wounded Arrow to the hospital, Medina said. Officers found the vehicle on the 1900 block of Haines Avenue and stopped it so they could begin life-saving measures on Wounded Arrow as they waited for medics to arrive. A medical unit then transferred Wounded Arrow to the hospital where he died.

The shooting occurred and was witnessed by people during a get together but police are still trying to determine whether Wounded Arrow was shot inside or outside the home, Medina said. He said police recovered the handgun that was used in the shooting.