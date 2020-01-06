Rapid City police investigating woman's New Year's Day shooting death

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating whether a woman found shot to death in a hotel room on New Year's Day was killed or committed suicide.

Jeanette Jumping Eagle, a 21-year-old from Rapid City, was found by police at 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 with a single gunshot wound to the head in a room at the Microtel Inn and Suites, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.

"My sister was a beautiful, kind, loving person," with a long-term partner and three young boys, said Paulina Ghost.

Jumping Eagle's death was reported by "someone who was there at the time the shooting happened" but who was gone when police arrived, Medina wrote in an email.

Medina said police have made contact with the caller and others who were in the room. But he said he can't share what they said — such as whether they reported seeing or just hearing the shooting, if they said someone shot Jumping Eagle or she killed herself — because detectives are still investigating the case. No one has been arrested.

He said officers found a handgun, alcohol, marijuana and cocaine inside the room, which was registered to Jumping Eagle. There was no suicide note.