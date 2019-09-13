The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the suspect who shot at a group of people around midnight on Friday, injuring one woman in the arm.
Officers arrived to the intersection of North Maple Avenue and Anamosa Street around midnight in response to a report about multiple gunshots, according to a news release. They found three people, including an adult woman who had been shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her non-life threatening injury.
You have free articles remaining.
The three people said they saw a car pull up to the intersection driven by someone they don't know, and after a short verbal exchange, the suspect fired at them multiple times, the release says. Several detectives worked through the night and spoke with the victims and witnesses, who gave inconsistent descriptions of the suspect's vehicle but described the suspect as a Native American man in his 30s or 40s.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Dan Trainer at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting RCPD and the information to 847411.