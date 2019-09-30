Rapid City police officers are looking for whomever broke 10 car windows parked along Elm Avenue early Sunday morning.
The vandalism was reported at 2:20 a.m. and officers found that at least 10 vehicles had damaged windshields or rear windows from the 2100 through 2700 block of the street, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The damage appears to have been caused by a blunt object.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect(s) should contact Detective Anthony Picket Pin at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.
New vandalism should be reported by calling the police department's non-emergency line at 394-4131 and belated vandalism by using the online crime reporting system at RapidCityPolice.org.