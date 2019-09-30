{{featured_button_text}}
One of the 10 broken car windows discovered early Sunday morning along Elm Avenue.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department

Rapid City police officers are looking for whomever broke 10 car windows parked along Elm Avenue early Sunday morning. 

The vandalism was reported at 2:20 a.m. and officers found that at least 10 vehicles had damaged windshields or rear windows from the 2100 through 2700 block of the street, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The damage appears to have been caused by a blunt object. 

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect(s) should contact Detective Anthony Picket Pin at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

New vandalism should be reported by calling the police department's non-emergency line at 394-4131 and belated vandalism by using the online crime reporting system at RapidCityPolice.org

