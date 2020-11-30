Rapid City police looking for suspects in armed robbery of a convenience store

The Rapid City Police department is searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store Sunday evening after threatening an employee with a metal bar.

The robbery at the Sinclair/Big D convenience store on Mt. Rushmore Road was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the department.

Officers spoke with an employee who said two unknown men wearing masks entered the store, demanded money and threatened him with a metal bar, the release says. The man complied before the suspects fled to the west on foot.

Photographs taken from surveillance video shows the suspects dressed in black, including black gloves. One man is holding a metal bar and wearing a yellow Halloween mask that covers his entire face. The other is wearing a black balaclava that covers all but his eyes. He appears to be carrying a black trash bag or jacket.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspects involves should contact Detective Barry Young at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

