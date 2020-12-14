Rapid City police looking for two suspects in armed robbery

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for two suspects who committed an early Monday morning armed robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery at Common Cents on West Omaha Street was reported around 5:50 a.m., according to a news release from the department.

Officers arrived and spoke with an employee who said two unknown people, a man and woman, entered the store. The woman eventually brandished what the employee described as a handgun concealed in a bag and demanded money from the register. The clerk handed over the money while the male suspect grabbed items from behind the counter. Both suspects then fled the store.

Witnesses described the woman as a Native American woman wearing a brown/maroon jacket, dark sweatpants, scarf, floral face mask and dark brown sunglasses. The man was described as a Native American man in his late teens or early twenties wearing a blue mask, gray jacket, jeans and a gray beanie.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Trainer at (605-) 394-4134 or share an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

