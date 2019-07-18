A Rapid City man accused of pointing a gun at someone grabbed an officer's Taser after fleeing from police and being tackled and targeted with a stun gun, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Austin Bennett, 22, was arrested and charged Thursday afternoon with aggravated assault on law enforcement, commission of a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm with a felony drug conviction, possessing and distributing drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and a probation hold.
Police responded to the Price Motel on E. North Street around 4:55 p.m. after someone reported a man had just pointed a gun at someone, the news release says. Officers saw Bennett leave a hotel room and put items in a nearby parked car. They told him to stay put but he took off running.
Some officers stayed with the vehicle, which had three other people inside, while others pursued Bennett, the release says. They caught him in the parking lot of a nearby pawn shop where he tried to jump over a fence. Bennett fell to his knees and was told to stop climbing but tried to run off again. An officer used a stun gun, but it "was unsuccessful" and Bennett began to run. An officer tackled Bennett, who then grabbed the Taser and tried to point it at the officer.
After Bennett was cuffed, the release says, police found he was carrying a large amount of cash, a syringe and a baggie that field-tested positive for meth. The officers who stayed with the men in the car found a digital scale that field-tested positive for meth and a loaded pistol that was reported stolen. The three men, all from Rapid City, were arrested and charged with drug possession.