Rapid City police offers $5K reward for information leading to apprehension of murder suspect

The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them apprehend the man accused of fatally shooting a man on Sept. 5.

Jamys Flying Horse, 22, is suspected of shooting William Clifford in the abdomen and injuring another man inside a home on the 3800 bock of Hemlock Street, the department said in a news release.

The injured man was shot in his arm, which is now paralyzed due to nerve damage, his aunt Betsy Running Shield told the Journal.

Flying Horse has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and committing a felony with a firearm.

Information gathered during the investigation leads police to believe that Flying Horse is in Rapid City, the news release says.

“We are calling on the community to help us safely locate this dangerous individual,” said Captain John Olson, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division. “Someone out there knows where he is, and we’re hoping this reward will help them come forward and assist us in this investigation.”