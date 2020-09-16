Rapid City police offers $5K reward for information leading to apprehension of murder suspect

The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them apprehend the man accused of fatally shooting a man on Sept. 5.
Jamys Flying Horse, 22, is suspected of shooting William Clifford in the abdomen and injuring another man inside a home on the 3800 bock of Hemlock Street, the department said in a news release.
The injured man was shot in his arm, which is now paralyzed due to nerve damage, his aunt Betsy Running Shield told the Journal.
Flying Horse has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and committing a felony with a firearm.
Information gathered during the investigation leads police to believe that Flying Horse is in Rapid City, the news release says.
“We are calling on the community to help us safely locate this dangerous individual,” said Captain John Olson, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division. “Someone out there knows where he is, and we’re hoping this reward will help them come forward and assist us in this investigation.”
“To Mr. Flying Horse, we’re asking for your peaceful surrender,” Olson said. “To those harboring Mr. Flying Horse, know that you can be held criminally accountable as an accessory to a felony.”
Flying Horse is accused of shooting the victims in the same house where a teenager survived after being shot in the head on July 31.
Anyone who sees Flying Horse should not approach him since he’s considered armed and dangerous, the release says. People who see him or know where he may be should call police at (605) 394-4131 or send an anonymous tip by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.
