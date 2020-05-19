Rapid City police officer tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Rapid City police officer has learned he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

He is the first officer with the Rapid City Police Department to contract the virus, said spokesman Brendyn Medina.

“This has been a troubling week for the RCPD as an agency,” Police Chief Karl Jegeris said in a Tuesday news release. “This is the second time in seven days in which an officer has been presented with an extreme risk in the course of their service to the citizens of Rapid City," he said in reference to the positive case and officers being shot at during a traffic stop last week.

Law enforcement who responded to the shooting were tested for COVID-19 after learning the suspected gunman tested positive for the virus, the Attorney General's Office announced Monday. All test results were negative as of 1 p.m. Monday but people can end up testing positive after first testing negative.