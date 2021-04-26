Rapid City police officer treated at hospital after being bitten by a suspect

Cedar Face stuck his fingers in Derr's eyes, Derr pulled Cedar Face's fingers away and Cedar Face then got on top of him, the officer said. Derr said his radio and earpiece fell off, Cedar Face punched him once in the face and he returned a single punch to the face.

"I will (expletive) kill you," Derr said Cedar Face told him before biting the inside of his right bicep multiple times and trying to gouge his eyes again.

Derr said he could hear an officer over the detached radio and Cedar Face responded, "Can't respond out here (racist slur). You're dead out here" while threatening to "get" and "take" Derr's eye.

"Where's your gun at," Derr said Cedar Face asked before looking at his firearm. Derr said his body camera accidently turned off before this comment due to the fight.

Derr said he used his stun gun on Cedar Face, who got off of him, and used it a second time since Cedar Face was trying to stand and walk away as Derr told him to stay put.

The officer said the second stun gun hit had no impact so he pepper sprayed Cedar Face in the face from about eight feet away. Derr said he took Cedar Face to the ground, got on top of him and held his arms down.