Rapid City police: officer uses beanbag shotgun on man threatening officers with chef's knife

A police officer used a less-lethal beanbag shotgun Monday evening to make a man drop a large chef's knife he was using to threaten an officer, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
"The outcome of this situation is a testament to the high degree of training our officers receive," the department said in a news release. "Officers were able to use less-lethal means to safely detain an individual exhibiting dangerous behavior with a deadly weapon who refused to listen to officer commands."
What follows is from the news release:
The incident began around 8:15 p.m. when police were dispatched to Holcomb Avenue after a woman reported that a man had threatened her. Officers arrived and learned the man, later identified as 33-year-old Justin Long of Rapid City, had left the home on foot.
An officer exited his patrol car after spotting Long near Adams Street and Blaine Avenue. Long immediately lifted up the front of his shirt and pulled out a knife. The officer then told Long to drop the weapon several times but Long instead made a fast movement with the knife toward the officer.
An officer fired several beanbag rounds from the less-lethal shotgun toward Long who ran away and jumped over a fence into the backyard of a home on the 800 block of Blaine Avenue. An officer again fired the beanbag shotgun and this time it made Long drop the knife. Officers were then able to approach and handcuff Long.
Officers walked Long to a patrol car but he refused to sit inside so officers used the WRAP safety restraint system — which restrains people's legs and arms but let's them sit up so they can easily breathe — before driving him to to the Pennington County Jail. Long made threats to the transporting officer during the ride.
Long was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement, threatening law enforcement, obstruction and disorderly conduct. He was not charged with anything related to the initial call from the woman, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.
