Rapid City police: officer uses beanbag shotgun on man threatening officers with chef's knife

A police officer used a less-lethal beanbag shotgun Monday evening to make a man drop a large chef's knife he was using to threaten an officer, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

"The outcome of this situation is a testament to the high degree of training our officers receive," the department said in a news release. "Officers were able to use less-lethal means to safely detain an individual exhibiting dangerous behavior with a deadly weapon who refused to listen to officer commands."

What follows is from the news release:

The incident began around 8:15 p.m. when police were dispatched to Holcomb Avenue after a woman reported that a man had threatened her. Officers arrived and learned the man, later identified as 33-year-old Justin Long of Rapid City, had left the home on foot.

An officer exited his patrol car after spotting Long near Adams Street and Blaine Avenue. Long immediately lifted up the front of his shirt and pulled out a knife. The officer then told Long to drop the weapon several times but Long instead made a fast movement with the knife toward the officer.