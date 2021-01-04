Rapid City police pursuit ends in fiery crash, driver detained by police dog

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle Saturday involved the driver hitting a patrol vehicle, crashing into a ditch before the car burst into flames, and the suspect being bit and detained by a police dog, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
What follows is from a news release:
The incident began around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when an officer recognized a gold Chevrolet Malibu that had been reported stolen traveling west on Disk Drive.
The officer attempted to pull the driver over in the area of Paha Sapa Road and Le Blanc Drive. But the driver accelerated away at a high speed and a pursuit began that covered a large portion of the north side of the city.
At one point the driver crashed into a police patrol car. The officer was uninjured but the car sustained about $3,500 in damage, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
The pursuit eventually led to Harmony Heights Lane before the Malibu turned onto Vista Ridge Road where it hit a dead end, left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
The driver fled the vehicle and two passengers exited before the vehicle caught on fire.
The passengers were identified as Joseph Decory, 29, and Cierra Walks, 22. Both are from Rapid City and provided false information about the driver of the vehicle, police say.
Decory and Walks were placed under arrest for parole holds and misprision of a felony, or when a person conceals a felony, including by withholding the name of the suspect. Walks was also arrested for a warrant and impersonation to deceive law enforcement.
Walks, who was sentenced to prison in 2019 after admitting to being the getaway driver for a man convicted of a 2017 homicide, is a parole absconder, according to the website of the Department of Corrections.
In the meantime, a police dog and a handler arrived to help officers track the driver who fled.
“The driver was given loud verbal commands to come out of hiding or the police K9 would be used to detain him,” the release says.
The dog tracked the suspect and found him trying to hide under a nearby camper. The dog bit the suspect and held onto him until officers safely detained him.
The suspected river was identified as Tristan Habben, a 19-year-old from Rapid City. Medics arrived to treat Habben’s injuries from the crash and evaluate injuries from the dog bite.
Habben was then placed under arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravate eluding, fleeing the scene of an accident and three warrants.