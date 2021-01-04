Rapid City police pursuit ends in fiery crash, driver detained by police dog

Decory and Walks were placed under arrest for parole holds and misprision of a felony, or when a person conceals a felony, including by withholding the name of the suspect. Walks was also arrested for a warrant and impersonation to deceive law enforcement.

Walks, who was sentenced to prison in 2019 after admitting to being the getaway driver for a man convicted of a 2017 homicide, is a parole absconder, according to the website of the Department of Corrections.

In the meantime, a police dog and a handler arrived to help officers track the driver who fled.

“The driver was given loud verbal commands to come out of hiding or the police K9 would be used to detain him,” the release says.

The dog tracked the suspect and found him trying to hide under a nearby camper. The dog bit the suspect and held onto him until officers safely detained him.

The suspected river was identified as Tristan Habben, a 19-year-old from Rapid City. Medics arrived to treat Habben’s injuries from the crash and evaluate injuries from the dog bite.

Habben was then placed under arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravate eluding, fleeing the scene of an accident and three warrants.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0