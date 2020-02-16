Rapid City police receive fewest complaints in nine years

Last year marked the lowest amount of official complaints filed against the Rapid City Police Department in nine years.
Citizens filed 12 complaints in 2019 compared to a high of 56 in 2015 and an average of 35 between 2011-2019, according to the department's 2019 complaint report.
2019 also marked the first year officers were equipped with body cameras which means the department was able to use the footage to help investigate the complaints.
The 12 complaints were the result of 142,186 calls for service and 8,243 arrests.
"The high volume of work and the low number of complaints is a positive reflection of the quality of employees who serve you as well as the training they receive," Police Chief Karl Jegeris wrote in the report. "Our officers routinely make arrests, enforce traffic laws, mediate conflict and inevitably insert themselves into confrontational and emotionally charged situations ... We take these complaints seriously and make a point to investigate them thoroughly. When we are wrong we admit it, and we take measures to improve our ability to provide service to citizens."
The department publishes the yearly reports as part of its membership with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), according to spokesman Brendyn Medina. The Rapid City Police Department earned its CALEA accreditation in 1990 and is the only CALEA-certified agency in South Dakota.
The department breaks down the complaints it receives into two categories: formal and informal.
Formal complaints include accusations that officers committed criminal acts, excessive force, discrimination, sexual misconduct, or unjust arrests, searches and entries into property. Informal complaints include accusations about inappropriate attitude and language, insufficient cause to stop a vehicle, and minor policy infractions.
The most serious complaints about activities that could jeopardize an officer's certification are investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjudicated by the state Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, Medina said.
Complaints against an officer are investigated by their supervisor, often a sergeant or lieutenant, Medina said. They then determine which category the incident falls into:
- Unfounded: The alleged incident didn't occur.
- Unsubstantiated: There's not enough evidence to prove or disprove the allegation.
- Exonerated: The incident did occur, but the actions of the officer were justified and legal.
- Substantiated: The incident occurred and the actions were unjustified or illegal.
The department received two formal complaints in 2019. One involving improper conduct was substantiated and the other involving improper action was unfounded, the report says.
Of the 10 informal complaints, four were unfounded, three were exonerated and three were substantiated. The unfounded and exonerated complaints related to accusations of improper action, improper conduct and use of force. The substantiated complaints involved two incidents of improper action and one of improper conduct.
Officers with substantiated complaints may be disciplined or have to undergo additional training, the report says. A complaint could also lead to a department-wide policy change.
The report does not explain what the complaints were about, and what measures were taken to address the substantiated ones.
The Journal asked for copies of the substantiated complaints but the Rapid City Police Department said it can't share them due to privacy concerns.
"While we work to be as transparent an agency as possible, it is also our desire to maintain an atmosphere where citizens feel comfortable coming to the RCPD with concerns or complaints about our personnel without the hesitation of having details about the complaint released publicly," Medina said. "We feel that offering the complaint summary for public review strikes the correct balance of transparency and integrity."
The Journal then asked for redacted complaints or summaries of the documents and findings.
"These are personnel matters, so specific details are disclosed only to the involved officers, PD supervision and the original complainants," Medina said.
Anyone — including minors, people under arrest and defendants in jail — can file a complaint against an officer, according to the report. Complaints can also be submitted anonymously. They can be delivered in person and over the phone to supervisors or commanders, and by letter or email to a supervisor, commander, or the police chief. Complaint forms are available at the Public Safety Building or on the "Stats, Reports, and Forms" page of the department's website. There's also an online form to deliver compliments.
