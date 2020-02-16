Rapid City police receive fewest complaints in nine years

Of the 10 informal complaints, four were unfounded, three were exonerated and three were substantiated. The unfounded and exonerated complaints related to accusations of improper action, improper conduct and use of force. The substantiated complaints involved two incidents of improper action and one of improper conduct.

Officers with substantiated complaints may be disciplined or have to undergo additional training, the report says. A complaint could also lead to a department-wide policy change.

The report does not explain what the complaints were about, and what measures were taken to address the substantiated ones.

The Journal asked for copies of the substantiated complaints but the Rapid City Police Department said it can't share them due to privacy concerns.

"While we work to be as transparent an agency as possible, it is also our desire to maintain an atmosphere where citizens feel comfortable coming to the RCPD with concerns or complaints about our personnel without the hesitation of having details about the complaint released publicly," Medina said. "We feel that offering the complaint summary for public review strikes the correct balance of transparency and integrity."

The Journal then asked for redacted complaints or summaries of the documents and findings.