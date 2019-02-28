The Rapid City Police Department is now saying Wednesday's shooting death may not be a homicide as originally suspected.
"Police have encountered several complicating factors as they work to investigate the specific circumstances surrounding the shooting," the department said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
The release says while police are now investigating the fatal shooting as an untended death, they're not ruling out the possibility that it was a homicide.
"There's room for it to go either way," police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal on Thursday.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, someone inside a house on the 300 block of East Adams Street reported finding an unconscious man, 20-year-old Michael Mayweather of Rapid City, in the backyard. Once police arrived, they found he was dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
During the initial search, police couldn't find a gun and suggested the wound was not self-inflicted, the release says. But police later found a gun in a window well underneath a plastic window cover and determined that someone inside the home tried to hide it.
The autopsy also revealed the gunshot wound was possibly self-inflicted, according to the press release. The police collected evidence from the home and its residents and will test the evidence for gunshot residue, which can take months.
“Every instance of unattended death in our community receives the same high degree of investigation from detectives and officers,” Police Chief Karl Jegeris said in the news release. "As a law enforcement agency, it’s our responsibility to diligently investigate the circumstances of any unattended death. This often means treating an unattended death as a homicide investigation, until evidence gathered suggests otherwise. In this case, we feel the public nature of the shooting incident warrants a high level of transparency into the investigation. It’s very important that the community understand the often-difficult nature of the work our officers are presented with.”