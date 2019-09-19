{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City police are searching for a driver who fled after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian Wednesday evening, according to a news release. 

The hit-and-run was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the area of East Van Buren and North Lacrosse streets. The victim was a woman who was taken to the hospital for "serious injuries," police said.

Witnesses said the woman was crossing Lacrosse Street when she was hit by a driver going south in a silver midsize sedan who did not stop after the accident. Evidence at the scene shows that the car has a damaged headlight, according to police. 

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver should contact detective Justin Gizzi at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

