Update: Rapid City police identify suspect in beating of three people

Police are searching for a man accused of attacking three people at a Rapid City home and sending them to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday morning.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Allac "AJ" Dismounts Thrice, a 28-year-old from Rapid City, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

He said the victims were found with “very serious injuries" due to “blunt force” at 11:15 a.m. inside a home on the 500 block of East Monroe.

“It’s certainly exceptional” for someone to seriously harm multiple people this way, Medina said.

The department posted a photograph of the scene showing patrol and medic vehicles parked outside a home surrounded with crime scene tape.

Medina said he didn’t know the ages or genders of the victims but they’re all adults who know Dismounts Thrice. He said the motive and whether the victims are relatives or friends is still under investigation.

Officers are “out scouring the city” for Dismounts Thrice and working on obtaining a warrant to search the home for weapons and other evidence. ​

Anyone who knows where Dismounts Thrice is should not approach him but call police at (605) 394-4131 or send an antonymous tip by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

