Rapid City police searching for man who fired gun during robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a man who fired a handgun during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on Wednesday afternoon.

A man entered Time Square Liquor on New York Street just before 1 p.m., according to a news release from the police department. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The man fired the gun at one point, but he didn't hit or hurt anyone, the release says. He then left the business on foot without any money.

The suspect, who fled to the north, is described as a Native American man who is five feet, six inches tall. He was wearing light-colored shoes, black pants, a light-colored button-up shirt, a black suit jacket and a bowler-style hat. Surveillance footage also shows the man wearing some kind of dark face covering under his nose.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the identity of the suspect should contact police at (605) 394-4131. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting "RCPD" and the tip to 847411

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0