Rapid City police searching for man who fired gun during robbery
alert featured

Rapid City police searching for man who fired gun during robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
052120-nws-robbery

The suspect in a Rapid City armed robbery.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a man who fired a handgun during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on Wednesday afternoon.

A man entered Time Square Liquor on New York Street just before 1 p.m., according to a news release from the police department. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The man fired the gun at one point, but he didn't hit or hurt anyone, the release says. He then left the business on foot without any money.

The suspect, who fled to the north, is described as a Native American man who is five feet, six inches tall. He was wearing light-colored shoes, black pants, a light-colored button-up shirt, a black suit jacket and a bowler-style hat. Surveillance footage also shows the man wearing some kind of dark face covering under his nose.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the identity of the suspect should contact police at (605) 394-4131. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting "RCPD" and the tip to 847411

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News