Rapid City police searching for suspect in casino robbery

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Rapid City casino early Thursday morning.

Jokers Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road reported the incident around 12:55 a.m., the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.

An employee told an officer that a man entered the casino, motioned like he had a concealed firearm and demanded money. The employee complied and the man left with the money.

The suspect is a white man who appears to be between 18 and 25-years-old. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black and white shoes and a white mask during the robbery.

The police department is still waiting to obtain security footage of the suspect.

Anyone with any information about the robbery should contact Detective Dan Trainer at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

