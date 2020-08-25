Rapid City police searching for suspect in double homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect after two people were found dead Monday night from multiple bullet wounds.

The victims were found inside a car at Thomson Park, according to a news release from the department. Their names are being withheld until their families are notified.

Someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report a disturbance at the park, the news release says. While officers were heading to the park, the caller reported hearing multiple gunshots. The officers found a car with two people inside who were dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are “actively working to identify who the shooter is,” spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. “We were able to get good information from that initial caller” and have canvassed the neighborhood.

Evidence found at the scene leads police to believe the shooting was drug-related and that the shooter and victims knew each other, Medina said.

Medina said he can’t share details about the evidence or what the 911 caller reported because it may compromise the investigation. ​

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact Detective Barry Young at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

