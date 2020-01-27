Rapid City police searching for suspects who stabbed two men Saturday night
Rapid City police searching for suspects who stabbed two men Saturday night

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for the suspect or suspects who stabbed two men Saturday night, according to a news release. 

Police responded to a reported stabbing on Surfwood Drive around 9:40 p.m., the news release says. They found two men with stab wounds who were taken to the hospital. The men told police they had been approached by a group of people outside an apartment complex and a verbal fight turned into a physical one. The men said they realized they were stabbed after escaping the fight. 

Anyone with information about the fight or suspects should contact Detective Evan Harris at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

