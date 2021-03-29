Rapid City police searching for woman suspected of shooting man in stomach

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of shooting a man in the stomach Friday evening.

Cheyenne White Bull, a 26-year-old from Pine Ridge, was identified as the suspect after police spoke with witnesses at the scene of the shooting, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The victim was not identified.

The shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. on Friday. Police arrived to the area of East Kansas Street and Myrtle Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officers provided first aid until medics brought him to the hospital for his “serious” injuries.

Anyone who knows where White Bull might be should contact police at (605) 394-4131 or send an anonymous tip by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.​

