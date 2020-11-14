Rapid City police seek carjacking suspect

A man carrying an assault-style rifle stole a car from motorist in Rapid City Saturday morning.
Police are currently investigating the carjacking that happened in the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard. The male suspect reportedly approached the victim inside their vehicle, brandished an AR-15 style rifle and demanded the victim's keys.
The victim complied and the suspect left the area in the victim's grey 2016 Dodge Ram long bed pickup (license plate 2C7906). The suspect is described as a Native American male in his 20s wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.
