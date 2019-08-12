Rapid City police are seeking two suspects in a burglary early Saturday morning at a pawn shop at 406 E. North St.
According to police, officers were sent to the Pawn With Us store at 3:45 a.m. when they noticed that a glass door had been broken. Store management arrived later and shared surveillance video with police.
Two suspects were seen on the video, including one who used a baseball bat to break the door and a glass counter inside the store. Two pistols were stolen, according to police.
The suspect with the bat was wearing a dark flannel jacket, black pants, and a dark colored hat. The other suspect wore a white sweatshirt, tan pants, and a black backpack.
Anyone who has information should call detective Luke Lang at 394-4134 or text RCPD at 847411.