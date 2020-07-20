Rapid City police seeking suspect after two people shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people on Monday morning.

One victim has a life-threatening injuries, while the other has serious injuries, according to a news release from the department.

The victims knew each other and the suspect, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina. He said police are not yet sharing the suspect’s name or where on their bodies the victims were hit.

Witnesses indicate “this wasn’t a random act,” the release says.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 a.m. from an address on the 1700 block of East Highway 44, according to the news release. Police didn’t find anyone involved in the shooting but soon located the victims in a vehicle near the intersection of 5th and Omaha streets.

The victims were the only people in the car and appeared to be on their way to the hospital, Medina said.

First responders transported the victims to the hospital, the release says. Witnesses shared that the shooting occurred where the 911 call came from, all three parties knew each other, and the shooting wasn’t a random act. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.