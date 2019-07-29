Police officers used a stun gun and restraining device Sunday evening on a man who became combative after being caught trying to break into a towing company, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
After being restrained, Ross Bettleyoun, a 67-year-old from Wanblee, was booked into the Pennington County Jail and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree vandalism, possessing burglary tools and obstruction.
You have free articles remaining.
Police were dispatched to Rapid Towing on East Saint Andrew Street around 11 p.m. Sunday after a security camera showed that a man was trying to break into the business, according to a news release. Officers ordered Bettleyoun outside after finding him sitting inside a vehicle in Rapid Towing's parking lot, and then Bettleyoun began fighting as officers tried to handcuff him.
An officer hit Bettleyoun with his stun gun and police were able to put handcuffs on him, the release says. But Bettleyoun continued to be "combative," so officers put him in a WRAP restraining device, which prevents people from kicking, according to the company's website.