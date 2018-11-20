The Rapid City Police Department is warning the public to avoid being duped by scammers asking for gift cards as payment.
“The public should be advised that the solicitation of gift cards should always serve as a huge red flag to a scam,” RCPD Detective Barry Young wrote in a press release. “If you receive a call claiming any one of these already-suspicious scenarios needs to be resolved through the purchase of retail gift cards, hang up immediately."
The department says it's seen an increase in scams that involve callers claiming to be from the IRS collecting back taxes, or claiming to be law enforcement seeking payment for a warrant. Other callers claim the receiver's family member was arrested and needs help bonding out of jail, or ask for online goods to be paid via gift cards.
"Even though these stories take wildly different forms, the desired method of payment seems to be the same," the press release says.