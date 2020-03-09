You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rapid City police working to identify suspect in Friday shooting
alert top story

Rapid City police working to identify suspect in Friday shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

The Rapid City police department is working to identify the suspect in a Friday night shooting. 

Detectives have a lead on the shooter — an acquaintance of the victim  — but are gathering more information before making an arrest, spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. 

The shooting on Racine Street was reported around 5:55 p.m, according to a news release. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg who was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers learned the suspect fled toward North Lacrosse Street and arrested a woman found at the house on charges unrelated to the shooting. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News