Rapid City police working to identify suspect in Friday shooting

The Rapid City police department is working to identify the suspect in a Friday night shooting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives have a lead on the shooter — an acquaintance of the victim — but are gathering more information before making an arrest, spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal.

The shooting on Racine Street was reported around 5:55 p.m, according to a news release. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg who was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the suspect fled toward North Lacrosse Street and arrested a woman found at the house on charges unrelated to the shooting.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.