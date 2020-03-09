Rapid City police working to identify suspect in Friday shooting

The Rapid City police department is working to identify the suspect in a Friday night shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
Detectives have a lead on the shooter — an acquaintance of the victim — but are gathering more information before making an arrest, spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal.
The shooting on Racine Street was reported around 5:55 p.m, according to a news release. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg who was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned the suspect fled toward North Lacrosse Street and arrested a woman found at the house on charges unrelated to the shooting.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.