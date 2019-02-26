A Rapid City principal allegedly held a teacher at gunpoint and threatened to shoot her and himself during an incident at his home earlier this month, according to police reports.
After a police investigation into the alleged Feb. 16 incident and five-day stay at a mental health hospital, Daniel Janklow, a 49-year-old from Rapid City and principal of Meadowbrook Elementary School, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault.
Janklow, who appeared calm over a TV-feed from jail during his initial court appearance Tuesday, was given a $5,000 cash-only bond. Dana Hanna, Janklow's privately retained lawyer, said he expected his client to post the bond later that day. Once he's released, Janklow must take his prescribed medication, forfeit his weapons and ammunition, take three drug tests per week and not contact the teacher as conditions of his bond.
Meadowbrook parents were alerted of Janklow's arrest via email, said Katy Urban, spokeswoman for Rapid City Area Schools. Deb Steele, a retired Rapid City High School principal, has been serving as the school's principal since Janklow went on leave Jan. 28 for confidential reasons unrelated to his arrest. Janklow has been employed by the district since 2002, became an administrator in 2008 and has been leading Meadowbrook for the past three years.
The teacher that was allegedly threatened said she offered to help Janklow and his family with anything they might need after he had back surgery, police reports say. On Feb. 16, she said, Janklow asked her to drop Kentucky Fried Chicken off at his Rapid City home and he called her several times, swearing at her and saying he was upset that she was taking too long. The woman later sent credit card transactions of her KFC purchase and phone records from that date to police.
When she arrived at Janklow's house, the teacher said, she brought the food into his bedroom, where he was lying in bed under the covers, the reports say. He then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her, saying she caused him to lose his job (Urban said Janklow has not been fired) due to a November 2018 incident. The woman told police that she and Janklow went out with other people and she and other friends ended up calling a limo to take Janklow home since he was being drunk and aggressive. She said Janklow later received a a call from a school administrator about the evening.
The woman said she tried to calm Janklow down but he pulled out a shotgun from underneath the covers and pointed both weapons at her, according to police reports. She said Janklow threatened to kill her and himself, and then made her write a letter saying that what happened in November wasn't true. She later emailed that letter to police.
After writing the letter and leaving the home, the woman said, she immediately called a defense lawyer but couldn't reach her until Feb. 18., the reports say. The lawyer told the woman to call police, which she did. When asked why she didn't immediately call 911, the woman said she had "some distrust with people and the police."
An officer described Janklow as surprised, "very animated" and speaking rapidly and unprompted about multiple topics when he went to serve a search warrant on Feb. 20, reports say. The officer said Janklow was using a walker due to his recent back surgery and that Janklow said he was medicated on Feb. 16 and has no memory about pointing a gun at anybody. He said he sleeps with a loaded shotgun and handgun each night because he's afraid of his brother.
Another officer serving the warrant said Janklow said he showed the woman the shotgun, police reports say. During the search, officers found a shotgun and semi-automatic handgun matching the descriptions the woman gave to police, as well as the letter she wrote.
A third officer says that during the search, Janklow told police to shoot him for what he did, police reports say.
His wife told the officer that Janklow always struggled with anxiety and paranoia, and began feeling like he couldn't protect his family once he began suffering from back pain in September, the reports say. She said he began holding the shotgun and pistol while he slept, and she was worried he might accidentally fire them, especially once he started taking prescription drugs after his surgery. Recently, she said, her husband became very concerned about her whereabouts and schedule. She said when he suggested he see a counselor, he refused, saying there was nothing wrong with him.
During the search, officers found multiple handguns, rifles and shotguns, along with ammunition, the police reports say. An officer describes finding a "fall of society" bag with survival items including knives, flint, a compass and a sovereign citizens document.
During the investigation, police also learned that Janklow called a school administrator the same day as the alleged incident with the teacher, the reports say. The administrator described receiving "racial and threatening" messages from him. An officer also described Janklow sending messages "talking about his delight to anguish, looking from the heavenly realm and delight transforming into a cloud of pain and anguish."
On Feb. 21, police met with Janklow and brought him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation in order to keep him and his family safe, reports say. Once at the hospital, Janklow allegedly told several different stories about what happened in November 2018 and on Feb. 16th. At times, he claimed the teacher interrogated him and grabbed his guns. In some stories, he said he told the teacher to write the letter, but in another, he said she wanted to write it.
Janklow referred to his pain killers and muscle relaxers as "poison," according to police reports. "He had not been authorized to reduce his medication but was doing it himself," because he didn't like the way they make him feel and think, an officer wrote.
Police arrested Janklow Feb. 25 once he was released from the mental health hospital. They also gave him a note saying he couldn't enter any school district property.