Rapid City real estate agent pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A Rapid City man and real estate agent has been sentenced to five years of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Josiah LaFrance was sentenced Monday for the domestic assault charge, in which he allegedly used a gun, after pleading nolo contendere, which is a guilty plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

The felony charge stems from an incident that occurred on Oct. 20, 2019, according to court records.

LaFrance was also sentenced to 10 years of prison, all of which was suspended, 180 days in the Pennington County Jail, with 90 days suspended, and to pay court costs and a state fine of $5,106.

