 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rapid City real estate agent pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Crime logo 3

A Rapid City man and real estate agent has been sentenced to five years of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Josiah LaFrance was sentenced Monday for the domestic assault charge, in which he allegedly used a gun, after pleading nolo contendere, which is a guilty plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

The felony charge stems from an incident that occurred on Oct. 20, 2019, according to court records. 

LaFrance was also sentenced to 10 years of prison, all of which was suspended, 180 days in the Pennington County Jail, with 90 days suspended, and to pay court costs and a state fine of $5,106. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
6

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News