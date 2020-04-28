Rapid City real estate agent to serve more than year in prison for tax evasion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Rapid City real estate agent must serve more than a year in prison and pay $124,645 in restitution after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Joseph Bennington, 42, was sentenced Monday at the federal court in Rapid City to 15 months in prison. He is ordered to self-surrender Wednesday to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tax evasion is a serious crime,” U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said in a news release. “It will be met with a serious federal response, as this prison sentence confirms.”

Bennington has to pay $124,645 in restitution to the IRS after not reporting $1,209,333 in income between 2008-2017, court records show. He “concealed his true income by cashing checks he received from Black Hills Auto Auction Inc. instead of depositing the checks into his bank account,” the news release says.

