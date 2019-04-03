Two Rapid City residents have pleaded not guilty to federal drug and gun charges after allegedly being found in a hotel room with methamphetamine and about 30 guns stolen from a Rapid City storage unit, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.
Cory Myers, 44, and Esmeralda Stands, 37, are charged with possessing meth with intent to distribute it, court records show. Stands also was charged with possessing a stolen revolver, while Myers also was charged with having a stolen semi-automatic pistol and revolver and illegally owning a gun after being convicted of a felony.
Police found about 30 guns in Myers' and Stands' hotel room Jan. 3 after the weapons had been reported stolen from a storage unit in Rapid City a few days earlier, according to the news release. A press release and court documents do not say where the guns were stolen from or which hotel they were found in, and spokespeople with the U.S. Attorney's Office and local law enforcement agencies said they couldn't comment.
The investigation is being conducted by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings law enforcement agencies together to reduce violent crime, the release says. The case originated with the Rapid City Police Department, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.
"Drug trafficking is an inherently violent activity," the release says. "Firearms are tools of the trade for drug dealers. It is common to find drug traffickers armed with guns in order to protect their illegal drug product and cash and enforce their illegal operations."