Rapid City sees fewer drug, overall arrests but more serious crimes in 2020

The Rapid City Police Department made fewer drug and overall arrests in 2020 but saw increased reports for seven of eight major crimes, including six record-breaking statistics since 2012.

Many of the serious crimes were crimes of opportunity and the increases might be linked to how COVID-19 impacted the economy and school, the department said in a news release.

“The COVID pandemic saw a cross-section of those in our community lose their jobs. In addition, many local youth were no longer keeping engaged in the in-school environment,” the release says. “It is believed there exists some correlation between these crimes of opportunity and an increased need for resources among certain segments of the community, in addition to an excess of available free time during the day.”

The decrease in arrests, including for drugs, is not because there is less crime and fewer drug users, Captain Scott Sitts told the Journal. Instead, it has to do with 700 to 800 possible citations or arrests that were instead turned into referrals to the Care Campus, and officers stopping fewer drivers and walkers to avoid contact during the pandemic.