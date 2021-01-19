Rapid City sees fewer drug, overall arrests but more serious crimes in 2020

The Rapid City Police Department made fewer drug and overall arrests in 2020 but saw increased reports for seven of eight major crimes, including six record-breaking statistics since 2012.
Many of the serious crimes were crimes of opportunity and the increases might be linked to how COVID-19 impacted the economy and school, the department said in a news release.
“The COVID pandemic saw a cross-section of those in our community lose their jobs. In addition, many local youth were no longer keeping engaged in the in-school environment,” the release says. “It is believed there exists some correlation between these crimes of opportunity and an increased need for resources among certain segments of the community, in addition to an excess of available free time during the day.”
The decrease in arrests, including for drugs, is not because there is less crime and fewer drug users, Captain Scott Sitts told the Journal. Instead, it has to do with 700 to 800 possible citations or arrests that were instead turned into referrals to the Care Campus, and officers stopping fewer drivers and walkers to avoid contact during the pandemic.
"The number one thing that leads us to drug arrests are" car stops, added police spokesman Brendyn Medina. "It would be foolish to think everybody this year stopped drug use" since most of the homicides and many other crimes are linked to drug use.
Sitts agreed and said the ratio of drugs found during such stops in 2019 and 2020 are probably similar, but there are fewer overall arrests since there have been fewer stops.
The police department plans to go back to its usual number of car and pedestrian stops once the pandemic is over, Sitts said.
While officers initiated fewer cases, they never stopped responding to 911 calls, he said.
"We're always going to respond to calls for service," Sitts said.
There's no one factor that can explain why Rapid City saw an increase in so many serious crimes, Medina said.
"2020 is a year of exceptions all across the board," he said.
The department believes part of the increase is due to how the pandemic has impacted the economy and created less structured time for adults and especially children who are usually at school.
There's the increased desperation that comes with losing your job," Medina said.
Workload
The department saw a decrease in all workload statistics, according to its statistics:
|2019
|2020
|Calls for service
|142,186
|122,159
Cases opened
|17,875
|16,509
|Accidents
|1,632
|1,168
|Warnings
|6,379
|2,548
|Citations
|5,829
|2,730
|Arrests
|8,243
|6,049
|Drug arrests
|1,567
|1,227
|DUI arrests
|723
|563
Calls for service reached a record high in 2019 since 2012 but decreased by 14% between 2019 and 2020. The fewer calls resulted in 26.6% less arrests from 2019 to 2020. The 21.7% decrease in drug arrests is significant because they had risen each year since 2012 except for a slight decrease in 2016.
Police officers issued the fewest citations and fewest DUI arrests since 2012. The department attributed the 22% decrease in DUI arrests from 2019 to 2020 to the pandemic and widespread use of ride sharing apps.
"With COVID precautions put into place and many residents choosing to quarantine, more members of our community chose to consume alcohol at their place of residence instead of at public establishments. An increased normalization of utilizing ride-share services for transportation can also be a factor in the observed decrease in DUIs in the years since 2017," the department said in its news release.
Serious crime
Even with fewer calls for service and arrests, Rapid City saw increases and record setting statistics for reports of serious crimes, according to police data.
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Change from '19 to '20
|Homicides
|5
|4
|4
|9
|2
|7
|3
|6
|12
|100%
|Aggravated assaults
|222
|300
|296
|240
|210
|303
|379
|389
|504
|29.6%
|Sexual assaults
|178
|120
|172
|150
|142
|165
|163
|164
|149
|-9%
|Arson
|3
|7
|3
|8
|2
|9
|7
|10
|12
|20%
Robbery
|58
|51
|59
|76
|84
|72
|65
|72
|107
|48.6%
|Burglary
|579
|559
|451
|453
|484
|489
|440
|468
|651
|39%
|Theft
|1,993
|1,641
|1,932
|2,079
|2,078
|1,973
|1,427
|1,605
|1,767
|10%
|Motor Vehicle theft
|241
|154
|219
|223
|233
|321
|289
|344
|494
|43.6%
Reports of sexual assault were the only one of eight serious crimes to decrease from 2019 to 2020. Six of the eight categories — homicides, aggravated assaults, arsons, robberies, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts — saw record highs since 2012.
Aggravated assaults have increased each year since 2016 but the other crimes saw steady or fluctuating statistics. For example, while homicides doubled from six to 12 from 2019 to 2020, Rapid City saw three homicides in 2018, its second lowest number since 2012.
Homicides
The Rapid City Police Department counts homicides as non-vehicular criminal homicides. This excludes criminal vehicular homicides and non-criminal homicides, such as those that were deemed accidental or justified.
Rapid City saw 12 homicides in 2020, the most since 2012 and three more than the previous record from 2015.
"While it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific cause for the dramatic increase in homicides, it’s important to know that in all cases from 2020 in which the suspect has been arrested, there was an existing relationship between the suspect and the victim," the department said in its news release. "In the vast majority of these murder cases, police have identified a nexus with illegal drug use."
Nine of the homicides occurred since August, with six happening in that month alone.
The 12 homicides occurred across 10 incidents, and three of victims are suspected of being killed by the same suspect. The victims ranged from five months to 63, and 10 of them were males.
Arrests were made in eight of the 10 incidents but only seven suspects remain charged after prosecutors dismissed the case against one of them.
The police department "continues to work these investigations and are making progress toward the apprehension of those responsible for these murders," the release said.
|Date
|Age
|Where found
|Cause of death
|Suspect, charge
|Jeanette Jumping Eagle
|Jan. 11
|21
|Microtel Inn and Suites
|Gunshot to the head
|Dion Bordeaux, first-degree murder
|Zachariah Cunningham
|March 12
|5 months
|Inside house
|Head injury from beating
|James Cunningham, murder
|Harry “Packy” Black Bear
|June 6
|48
|The Palms Apartments
|Beating, kicking
|Lawrence Mexican, second-degree murder
|James Donner
Aug. 3
|39
|Found outside a residential area
|Gunshot wounds
|No arrest
|Lance Baumgarten
|Aug. 6
|33
|Inside house
|Stab wound to chest
|Barry Allman, second-degree murder
|Joseph Bradford
|Aug. 11
|63
|Inside house
|Blunt-force trauma
|No arrest
|Charles Red Willow
|Aug. 24
|26
|Inside car at Thomson Park
|Gunshot wounds
|Arnson Absolu, first-degree murder
|Ashley Nagy
|Aug. 24
|29
|Inside car at Thomson Park
|Gunshot wounds
|Arnson Absolu, first-degree murder
|Dakota Zaiser
|Aug. 24 or 25
|22
|Wood near Sheridan Lake
|Not shared
|Arnson Absolu, first-degree murder
|Rich Montanez
|Sept. 3
|39
|Inside house
|Trauma from hammer
|Allac "AJ" Dismounts Thrice, first-degree murder
|William Clifford
|Sept. 5
|31
|Inside house
|Gunshot to abdomen
|Jamys Flying Horse, first-degree murder charge dropped
|Vernall Marshall
|Dec. 24
|31
|Found outside a residential area
|Gunshots to upper body
|Elias Richard, second degree murder
The entire country, mostly in larger cities, has been seeing an “extreme deviation” in homicide numbers this year, especially since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, Tom Mrozla, a criminal justice professor at the University of South Dakota, told the Journal in September.
The murder rate remains low compared with previous decades but homicides were up 24% in the nation's 50 largest cities as of an Aug. 2 analysis by the Wall Street Journal. It found that shootings and gun violence also increased while many other violent crimes decreased.
The homicide spike is so new that researchers are still trying to learn what’s behind it and whether levels will stay the same, increase or go back to normal, Mrozla said.
But he said some experts think the killings are linked to stress and economic insecurity caused by the pandemic. Some also point to the lack of trust in police and the recent uprisings.
