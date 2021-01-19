 Skip to main content
Rapid City sees fewer drug, overall arrests but more serious crimes in 2020
A Rapid City police cruiser.

The Rapid City Police Department made fewer drug and overall arrests in 2020 but saw increased reports for seven of eight major crimes, including six record-breaking statistics since 2012. 

Many of the serious crimes were crimes of opportunity and the increases might be linked to how COVID-19 impacted the economy and school, the department said in a news release.

“The COVID pandemic saw a cross-section of those in our community lose their jobs. In addition, many local youth were no longer keeping engaged in the in-school environment,” the release says. “It is believed there exists some correlation between these crimes of opportunity and an increased need for resources among certain segments of the community, in addition to an excess of available free time during the day.”

The decrease in arrests, including for drugs, is not because there is less crime and fewer drug users, Captain Scott Sitts told the Journal. Instead, it has to do with 700 to 800 possible citations or arrests that were instead turned into referrals to the Care Campus, and officers stopping fewer drivers and walkers to avoid contact during the pandemic. 

"The number one thing that leads us to drug arrests are" car stops, added police spokesman Brendyn Medina. "It would be foolish to think everybody this year stopped drug use" since most of the homicides and many other crimes are linked to drug use.

Sitts agreed and said the ratio of drugs found during such stops in 2019 and 2020 are probably similar, but there are fewer overall arrests since there have been fewer stops. 

The police department plans to go back to its usual number of car and pedestrian stops once the pandemic is over, Sitts said.

While officers initiated fewer cases, they never stopped responding to 911 calls, he said. 

"We're always going to respond to calls for service," Sitts said. 

There's no one factor that can explain why Rapid City saw an increase in so many serious crimes, Medina said. 

"2020 is a year of exceptions all across the board," he said. 

The department believes part of the increase is due to how the pandemic has impacted the economy and created less structured time for adults and especially children who are usually at school.

There's the increased desperation that comes with losing your job," Medina said. 

Workload

The department saw a decrease in all workload statistics, according to its statistics:

 2019 2020 
Calls for service142,186122,159 

Cases opened 

17,87516,509 
Accidents 1,6321,168
Warnings6,3792,548 
Citations5,8292,730 
Arrests 8,243 6,049 
Drug arrests 1,567 1,227
DUI arrests  723 563

Calls for service reached a record high in 2019 since 2012 but decreased by 14% between 2019 and 2020. The fewer calls resulted in 26.6% less arrests from 2019 to 2020. The 21.7% decrease in drug arrests is significant because they had risen each year since 2012 except for a slight decrease in 2016. 

Police officers issued the fewest citations and fewest DUI arrests since 2012. The department attributed the 22% decrease in DUI arrests from 2019 to 2020 to the pandemic and widespread use of ride sharing apps. 

"With COVID precautions put into place and many residents choosing to quarantine, more members of our community chose to consume alcohol at their place of residence instead of at public establishments. An increased normalization of utilizing ride-share services for transportation can also be a factor in the observed decrease in DUIs in the years since 2017," the department said in its news release. 

Serious crime

Even with fewer calls for service and arrests, Rapid City saw increases and record setting statistics for reports of serious crimes, according to police data.

 201220132014201520162017201820192020Change from '19 to '20 
Homicides 4273612100% 
Aggravated assaults 222300296240210303379 389 504 29.6%
Sexual assaults 178120 172150 142165163164149-9% 
Arson 310 12 20%

Robbery 

5851 59 76 84 72 65 72 10748.6%
Burglary 579559 451 453 484 489 440 468 65139%
Theft 1,9931,641 1,932 2,079 2,078 1,973 1,427 1,605 1,76710% 
Motor Vehicle theft 241154 219 223 233 321 289 344 49443.6% 

Reports of sexual assault were the only one of eight serious crimes to decrease from 2019 to 2020. Six of the eight categories — homicides, aggravated assaults, arsons, robberies, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts — saw record highs since 2012. 

Aggravated assaults have increased each year since 2016 but the other crimes saw steady or fluctuating statistics. For example, while homicides doubled from six to 12 from 2019 to 2020, Rapid City saw three homicides in 2018, its second lowest number since 2012. 

Homicides

The Rapid City Police Department counts homicides as non-vehicular criminal homicides. This excludes criminal vehicular homicides and non-criminal homicides, such as those that were deemed accidental or justified. 

Rapid City saw 12 homicides in 2020, the most since 2012 and three more than the previous record from 2015. 

"While it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific cause for the dramatic increase in homicides, it’s important to know that in all cases from 2020 in which the suspect has been arrested, there was an existing relationship between the suspect and the victim," the department said in its news release. "In the vast majority of these murder cases, police have identified a nexus with illegal drug use."

Nine of the homicides occurred since August, with six happening in that month alone. 

The 12 homicides occurred across 10 incidents, and three of victims are suspected of being killed by the same suspect. The victims ranged from five months to 63, and 10 of them were males. 

Arrests were made in eight of the 10 incidents but only seven suspects remain charged after prosecutors dismissed the case against one of them. 

The police department "continues to work these investigations and are making progress toward the apprehension of those responsible for these murders," the release said.

 Date AgeWhere found Cause of death Suspect, charge
Jeanette Jumping Eagle Jan. 1121Microtel Inn and SuitesGunshot to the headDion Bordeaux, first-degree murder 
Zachariah Cunningham March 125 monthsInside houseHead injury from beatingJames Cunningham, murder
Harry “Packy” Black BearJune 648 The Palms ApartmentsBeating, kicking Lawrence Mexican, second-degree murder
James Donner 

Aug. 3 

39Found outside a residential areaGunshot woundsNo arrest
Lance BaumgartenAug. 6 33Inside houseStab wound to chestBarry Allman, second-degree murder
Joseph BradfordAug. 11 63Inside houseBlunt-force traumaNo arrest
Charles Red WillowAug. 24 26Inside car at Thomson ParkGunshot woundsArnson Absolu, first-degree murder
Ashley Nagy Aug. 24 29Inside car at Thomson Park Gunshot woundsArnson Absolu, first-degree murder
Dakota ZaiserAug. 24 or 2522Wood near Sheridan LakeNot shared Arnson Absolu, first-degree murder
Rich MontanezSept. 339Inside houseTrauma from hammerAllac "AJ" Dismounts Thrice, first-degree murder
William CliffordSept. 531Inside houseGunshot to abdomen Jamys  Flying Horse, first-degree murder charge dropped
Vernall MarshallDec. 2431Found outside a residential areaGunshots to upper bodyElias Richard, second degree murder

The entire country, mostly in larger cities, has been seeing an “extreme deviation” in homicide numbers this year, especially since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, Tom Mrozla, a criminal justice professor at the University of South Dakota, told the Journal in September.

The murder rate remains low compared with previous decades but homicides were up 24% in the nation's 50 largest cities as of an Aug. 2 analysis by the Wall Street Journal. It found that shootings and gun violence also increased while many other violent crimes decreased.

The homicide spike is so new that researchers are still trying to learn what’s behind it and whether levels will stay the same, increase or go back to normal, Mrozla said.

But he said some experts think the killings are linked to stress and economic insecurity caused by the pandemic. Some also point to the lack of trust in police and the recent uprisings.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

