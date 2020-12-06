Rapid City sees five fires in seven hours, four are suspicious

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to five fires in less than seven hours, including four that are suspicious and occurred in the same area.

“Although it remains under investigation, it appears that someone is lighting these garbage cans on fire,” the department said in a Sunday morning news release.

“We woke up at 1:30 a.m. to fire trucks in the alley putting out our garage,” said Tim Rangitsch, who lives on the 1000 block of West Boulevard.

“It’s just scary … I don’t feel targeted or anything, but how reckless is this individual or individuals,” he said. “They’re going to eventually kill somebody.”

Rangitsch, who owns Acme Bicycles, said someone lit his garbage can on fire and moved it next to the garage, which caught on fire. The blaze destroyed his family’s garage, a vehicle, bicycles, skis, snowshoes and other outdoor gear that likely totals up to $100,000.

He has insurance but said it will be a pain to deal with and may not cover everything. Rangitsch also said it will be hard to rebuild the garage and replace items since building materials and bicycles are in short supply due to the pandemic.