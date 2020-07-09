Rapid City ‘serial rapist’ sentenced to 45 years in prison

In his first case, Johnson was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of simple assault against his 17-year-old girlfriend between June 2017 and January 2018.

Roetzel defined the relationship as one filled with emotional and physical “terror” with Johnson often shoving, hitting and ripping out the girl’s hair and telling her how to dress and where she can and can’t go.

The two assault convictions are for Johnson twice choking his girlfriend until she blacked out, Roetzel said. She provided photos of the injuries to Linngren.

“She thought she was going to die,” Roetzel said.

Roetzel said Johnson kidnapped the girl by forcing her into his car at Rapid City High School and making her promise not to break up with him. She said he twice raped the girl, once videotaping the assault.

When the girl tried to break up with Johnson, Roetzel said, he threatened to blackmail her by releasing explicit photos and videos of her. She then shared a screenshot of the blackmail messages with Linngren.

Roetzel told the Journal that while 16 is the age of consent in South Dakota, it’s illegal to take explicit photos of people under the age of 18.