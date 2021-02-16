Rapid City settles lawsuit with adult business by agreeing to pay $287,500

In September 2017, when Eliason applied for a permit, owners and customers of Karate for Kids attended a city council meeting arguing the business was an education facility, which would prohibit the adult business from operating at that Deadwood Avenue location.

Viken wrote in the 34-page court order in September 2019 that portions of the city’s municipal code are “unconstitutional prior restraints on speech in violation of the First Amendment.” He originally overruled the council’s decision in January 2018 and wrote that the definition of an “educational facility” is overly broad, which led council members astray in their interpretations of the ordinance.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said Tuesday that the city hasn’t changed the ordinances since the settlement was reached, but his staff is looking at them.

Landeen’s office advised the council in 2017 to approve the application, but the denial was upheld 6-4. Council members Ritchie Nordstrom, Jason Salamun, Becky Drury, Amanda Scott, Lisa Modrick and Steve Laurenti voted to deny the permit. Council members Laura Armstrong, Darla Drew, John Roberts and Chad Lewis voted to issue the permit.