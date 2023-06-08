Rapid City Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.

RCPD responded around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 1000 block of Willsie Avenue after a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The man's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, according to an email from the Rapid City Police Department. He was taken to the hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Division investigated the shooting through Wednesday evening and into Thursday, according to the email.

"Police have encountered various levels of cooperation among witnesses to the event, however, the investigation into the incident is progressing," RCPD wrote in the statement.

The RCPD asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Brandon Johnson at (605) 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847-411.