Rapid City stabbing suspect arrested, faces warrant for first-degree murder

Officers received another tip about which house Allen was in but Ecoffey said he’s not sure if that came from Rapid City police or a community member.

Four or five officers went to the home between 3:30 and 4 a.m. where Allman was “arrested without incident,” Ecoffey said.

Rapid City police say Allman left the stabbing scene as a passenger in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Dakota license plate. Ecoffey said the car wasn’t found near Wanblee and was never reported by checkpoint workers.

“I think he tried to avoid checkpoints,” the police chief said.

Thalia Rice, the 41-year-old suspected getaway driver, was arrested and charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Rapid City Journal.

Allman's federal warrant is for allegedly violating supervision conditions on an aggravated assault conviction, Ecoffey said.

Alllman was sentenced in 2013 to spend more than seven years in federal prison after firing handgun into the ground three times during a May 2012 party in Parmelee, according to Journal archives. Two rounds ricocheted and injured two victims. Before sentencing he was released on furlough to attend a funeral but fled for three weeks instead of returning to jail.

