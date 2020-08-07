Rapid City stabbing suspect arrested, faces warrant for first-degree murder

The suspect in Thursday’s fatal stabbing in Rapid City was arrested near Wanblee by Oglala Sioux police Friday morning and the Rapid City Police Department has issued a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder.
Barry Allman, a 29-year-old from Box Elder, was taken to the Pennington County Jail on a federal warrant, said Robert Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety.
“We’re glad to have him in custody,” Ecoffey said.
Allman is a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning on the 1700 block of North 7th Street, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
Someone called 911 at 4:50 a.m. to report a man was lying in the grass and arriving officers began life-saving measures one they noticed he had been stabbed in the chest.
The man — whose identity is being withheld until his family is notified — was taken to the hospital where he died.
Ecoffey said the Rapid City Police Department told his office that Allman may be headed towards the Wanblee area so he alerted all officers and COVID-19 checkpoint workers to be on the lookout for Allman and the vehicle he was seen leaving the stabbing scene in.
Officers received another tip about which house Allen was in but Ecoffey said he’s not sure if that came from Rapid City police or a community member.
Four or five officers went to the home between 3:30 and 4 a.m. where Allman was “arrested without incident,” Ecoffey said.
Rapid City police say Allman left the stabbing scene as a passenger in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Dakota license plate. Ecoffey said the car wasn’t found near Wanblee and was never reported by checkpoint workers.
“I think he tried to avoid checkpoints,” the police chief said.
Thalia Rice, the 41-year-old suspected getaway driver, was arrested and charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Rapid City Journal.
Allman's federal warrant is for allegedly violating supervision conditions on an aggravated assault conviction, Ecoffey said.
Alllman was sentenced in 2013 to spend more than seven years in federal prison after firing handgun into the ground three times during a May 2012 party in Parmelee, according to Journal archives. Two rounds ricocheted and injured two victims. Before sentencing he was released on furlough to attend a funeral but fled for three weeks instead of returning to jail.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
