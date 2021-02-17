Rapid City teen accused of murder to be held on $500,000 cash-only bond

Colbert-Graham said she opened the door that day to find Johnson and Black Cloud, who she did not recognize. She said Johnson asked to see her son and she responded that he knows he's not allowed at the house. Graham then came to the door to back her up.

Graham told the teens that they weren’t welcome at his house and a fight broke out between him and Johnson, Shute said. Johnson tossed the gun to Black Cloud who fired it twice as Graham was returning to his house. One of the shots hit Graham in the back of the head.

Johnson had told Black Cloud to shoot the gun, prosecutor Lara Roetzel previously told the Journal. Black Cloud fired once the fight was already over so there was no need to defend himself or Johnson, she said.

An affidavit says Black Cloud told police that Johnson told him to fire the gun and a relative of Johnson said Johnson told them the same thing. Johnson told Graham when he arrived that he had a gun and would shoot everyone, the document also says.

Shute said her bond request was needed due to the serious nature of the offense. She did not comment on whether Black Cloud was a flight risk or danger to others.

Defense lawyer Joanna Lawler requested a “reasonable” bond but not a specific amount.