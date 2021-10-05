Rapid City teen testifies that he didn't intend to kill man when he shot at him

Black Cloud testified that he fired the gun to give him and Ross a chance to go, though admitted that at no point did the Grahams physically prevent either him or Johnson from leaving the property.

Within an hour before the shooting, Black Cloud testified he had taken two tabs of acid, or LSD, a hallucinogenic drug. He also testified that he had taken up to three shots of vodka at a party in the couple hours preceding the shooting.

Black Cloud said he wasn't under the influence and didn't feel intoxicated and had forgotten he had ingested LSD until seeing distorted lights at his grandmother's house hours after the shooting. Black Cloud said he had previously told detectives with the Rapid City Police Department that he had taken the LSD earlier and had felt more under the influence of the drug because he thought that would increase his odds of being able claim insanity when he shot Graham.

When asked by the prosecution if it was hard to keep the lies straight, Black Cloud replied "yes."

He testified that to his knowledge, Graham did not have a gun, but that he was afraid for Johnson's safety due to Graham's size, which Black Cloud described as "tall and muscular."