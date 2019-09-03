For the past nine years, a grinning wooden alligator sculpture greeted staff, pet owners and their animals at the door of the All Creatures Veterinary Hospital in Rapid City.
But when staff arrived Friday morning, they found the customized artwork smashed and scattered across the entrance of the business off Jackson Boulevard.
"Everybody knows it and remembers it," Dr. Dean Falcon said of the sculpture. It's "kind of shocking" that someone would do this.
Falcon, owner of the vet clinic, said surveillance video caught a young man trying to enter the office around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 30. The man then threw entrance mats around, broke the sculpture "into a thousand pieces" and threw them at the window. He then mulled around for an hour, "just stumbling around" on his phone.
Falcon and his staff watched the video to see if they recognized the man, but no one did. He reported the incident to police and is offering a cash reward to anyone who helps identify the suspect.
Dahl's Chainsaw Art gave Falcon the sculpture in 2009 to mark the opening of his new business. The alligator sat flashing his teeth along a wooden stump that read "Welcome All Creatures Vet Hospital," and the reptile also became the company's Facebook and website logo. Falcon said he's commissioning another alligator sculpture from the local sculpting business.