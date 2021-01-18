Rapid City woman charged with aggravated child abuse

A Rapid City woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse against a three year old boy nearly a year after a man was charged with abusing the same toddler on the same date.
Cadie Warner, 23, was indicted Dec. 30 for abusing, exposing, torturing, tormenting or cruelly punishing a child under the age of seven on Feb. 8, 2020.
Nathan Saunders, 35, was indicted Feb. 19 on the same charge for allegedly abusing the same boy on the same day.
Saunders is also charged with aggravated child abuse against the boy on Feb. 7, 2020. He faces charges of ingesting meth and aggravated assault against the boy on Feb. 8.
Saunders has pleaded not guilty and is detained at the Pennington County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He might be pleading guilty on Feb. 4 when he's scheduled for a status/change of plea hearing, court records show.
Aggravated child abuse carries a maximum punishment of up to 15 years in prison.
Police reports on the case are sealed so it’s unclear how the boy was abused, how Warner and Saunders know each other, their relationship to the victim and why Warner was charged nearly a year after the alleged incident.
Warner was arrested last Tuesday and made her initial appearance Wednesday at the Pennington County Court via a video feed from jail.
Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus agreed to a prosecutor’s request for a $10,000 cash-only bond and no-contact order against the child victim.
Defense lawyer Elizabeth Regalado asked for a lower bond, saying Warner has followed all rules while working with the Department of Social Services and going through her abuse and neglect case in civil court so there's no reason to think she would violate the order or not appear in court.
“She’s been compliant,” has a job and received the lowest score on a bond algorithm that measures how likely someone is to commit a new crime or fail to appear, Regalado said.
Warner was not home when the boy was abused and the toddler is not living with Warner but with his father and grandmother, she added.
“It’s a bit confusing why she’s being charged now,” Regalado said.
