Rapid City woman charged with aggravated child abuse

A Rapid City woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse against a three year old boy nearly a year after a man was charged with abusing the same toddler on the same date.

Cadie Warner, 23, was indicted Dec. 30 for abusing, exposing, torturing, tormenting or cruelly punishing a child under the age of seven on Feb. 8, 2020.

Nathan Saunders, 35, was indicted Feb. 19 on the same charge for allegedly abusing the same boy on the same day.

Saunders is also charged with aggravated child abuse against the boy on Feb. 7, 2020. He faces charges of ingesting meth and aggravated assault against the boy on Feb. 8.

Saunders has pleaded not guilty and is detained at the Pennington County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He might be pleading guilty on Feb. 4 when he's scheduled for a status/change of plea hearing, court records show.

Aggravated child abuse carries a maximum punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

