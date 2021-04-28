Rapid City woman facing felony after her children allegedly access marijuana edibles

A Rapid City woman is facing a felony charge because her children were hospitalized after she allegedly left marijuana edibles in an area where they were able to access them, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office responded to the incident on April 9 but the state's attorney office didn't charge the woman until Tuesday, court records show. The charges were announced Wednesday, the same day the South Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments about the lawsuit filed by Sheriff Kevin Thom and another law enforcement official against Amendment A, which legalized recreational marijuana.
The sheriff and state's attorney offices did not immediately respond when asked about the timing of the charges and when deputies turned over the case.
The 36-year-old woman is charged with drug possession, a Class Five felony punishable by up to five years in prison and contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
The Journal is not naming the woman in order to protect the identity of her children.
What follows is alleged in the news release:
A 10- and 11-year-old ate marijuana edibles that looked like candy after their mother left them in an area where they could access them on April 9.
The edibles made them become "severely ill at school" by impairing their ability to walk and talk before leading to a "rapid decline in their health and cognitive ability" to the point that they were having hallucinations.
A school police officer called for medical support and the children were hospitalized overnight for treatment.
“This certainly raises the red flag about the dangers of marijuana edibles getting into the hands of children,” Thom said in the news release. "Their potency can cause serious health issues to young children.”
The release says the woman was arrested but she does not year appear to be booked into jail. A magistrate judge set her bond where she will be required to pay $1,000 in cash or $100 to a bond company in order to be released from jail, her arrest warrant shows.
Thom and Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller argued in their lawsuit on Wednesday that Amendment A is unconstitutional because it violates the one-subject rule and is not an amendment but a revision requiring approval from a constitutional convention.
Mark Vargo, Pennington County State's Attorney, said he's not prosecuting activity that would be legal under Amendment A for the time being. The amendment does not let adults allow children to access and use marijuana, which is what allegedly happened in this case.
