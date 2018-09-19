A Rapid City woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in 7th Circuit Court to six charges related to a July motorcycle crash that killed her passenger.
Sophia Elbow Shield, 39, cried as the judge read the charges, the most serious being vehicular homicide, a Class 3 felony. She was also charged with five misdemeanors: two DUI counts, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a motorcycle license.
The charges were filed after Elbow Shield crashed a motorcycle trike on July 14 in Box Elder, killing her passenger, 62-year-old Brian Manor of Rapid City.
Elbow Shield was traveling north on Liberty Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. and "was driving too fast and she did not have control" as she turned left onto the Interstate 90 ramp at mile marker 67, according to the incident report from the Department of Public Safety.
After losing control of the trike, Elbow Shield went off the roadway, into a ditch and plowed through a barbed wire fence, causing the fence to wrap around the front forks of the vehicle.
"Both driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle due to the barbed wire hitting them," the report said.
Manor was pronounced dead at the scene. Elbow Shield was taken to the hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Neither were wearing a helmet, according to the Highway Patrol.
During the arraignment hearing Tuesday, Judge Robert Gusinsky set Elbow Shield's bond at $20,000 after the prosecutor argued she is a "danger to the community" given her previous recent DUI incidents and "significant" alcohol-related problems.
Her court-appointed lawyer argued she should be released and monitored with an electronic device. While Elbow Shield's current charges are "serious," he said, her past DUIs were misdemeanors, she can't afford to post bond and has no car.
Gusinsky said if Elbow Charge is found guilty of vehicular homicide, she can spend up to 15 years in prison and be fined up to $33,500. The misdemeanors carry punishments of jail time and fines.
Elbow Shield will return to court for a status hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.